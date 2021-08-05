Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Reiger, Kevin

Passed away at his residence in Elmira on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the age of 57. Loving dad of Christopher, Jonathan and Celia, Matthew, Nathan and Heidi. Grandpa of Millie, Finnegan, and Frederik. Son of Gordon and Margaret Reiger. Brother of Wayne and Todd. Predeceased by his grandson Grizzly (2019) and his partner Susan Hartman (2021). Cremation has taken place. Visitation was held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira.

