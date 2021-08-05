NUYS, Debra (Deb) Ann

On Friday, July 30, 2021, Deb passed away peacefully with her brother and sister by her side, at Guelph General Hospital at the age of 64. Devoted wife and best friend for almost 42 years to the late Hans (Johan) Nuys of Elmira. Dear sister of Dawn Koebel and the late Dave of Elmira; Brad and Janice Wilken of Guelph, brother-in-law Arie (Lynda) Nuys of Cambridge and three sisters-in-law Loes, Hennie and Suze and her extended family; all in Holland. Beloved aunt of Tina (Mike) Henhoeffer, Dawn Wilken, Stephanie (Mike) Pettley, Shannon (Brad) Frey; Tara Wilken and Connor Wilken; Daphne, Natalie and Suzanne Nuys and great-aunt of Aidan, Eddie, Zachary, Cora, Ruby, Brooklyn and Hudson. Deb will be missed by the Stark and Vervoort families of Elmira. Predeceased by her parents, Kenneth & Shirley (Stephenson) Wilken, and her brother-in-law Piete Nuys. Deb was an employee at Home Hardware St. Jacobs for over 40 years. She was a part of the Legion Ladies Dart League and enjoyed her weekends at Wildwood with the Legion ladies. She also enjoyed watching NFL football, Coronation Street and other soaps. She was a big fan of Blue Rodeo, Rob Thomas and Barry Manilow. Deb and Hans enjoyed many trips down to the Caribbean and made lifelong friends at the Duke of Wellington. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Guelph General Hospital Foundation would be appreciated, and can be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

‘Ik hou van je’



