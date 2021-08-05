Golf industry still finding ways to help kids

Squeezed by the pandemic, the golf industry is nonetheless finding ways to support kids’ charities and make a difference in local communities. Through the Golf Gives Back program, the likes of the Elmira Golf Club are raising money for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada (BGC).

The Elmira club last year partnered with TTG Media Inc., creators of the Golf Gives Back program, with a goal of raising $500,000 dollars for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada that was affected by COVID-19. It’s also providing golf courses like Elmira’s with six sets of Cobra Puma-branded junior golf clubs to be used for free by local kids.

“They send us golf clubs for the kids to use for free. And then what we do is, we’re offering our last tee time of the day where families can come out and play for free with free clubs to use,” said Jeremy Logel, director of golf and head professional, noting there’s a slot open daily for one family.

The club has made a slot available seven days a week, so kids can have a chance to experience playing on the golf course. They choose the last tee time of the day so that it wouldn’t hold up any players.

“It got started a little bit later [last year] because of COVID – this year it started off right around July 1, we’re getting a couple families out every week, and we’re trying to get more. More and more people are knowing what the program is, it’s starting to take off. So, we’re seeing a few more coming out,” added Logel, hoping to see more kids on the green this summer.

The club will try to keep the program running into Thanksgiving weekend, weather permitting.

“It’s our second year with the program and we are just trying to get kids playing golf or kids that don’t have clubs to use or want to try the game – if we do have some slots in the day, they can try the clubs up on the range we have – we have three different sizes of clubs that they provide for us from Cobra Golf, small, medium and large, and then right hand and left hand,” he added.

Now into its second year, the program is funded through community donations. This year anyone who donates has a chance to enter a contest where they could win a grand prize trip for two to the next Masters Tournament.

“It’s a true pleasure to be working on something so rewarding for both BGC Canada as well as all the kids in the communities where our golf courses are offering up these amazing sets of clubs. There’s so much fun to be had on a golf course for kids with both their friends and families. It’s a true pleasure to make sure all these kids and parents know they can get outside and that they have quality clubs available to try, a potential lifelong sport, for free and raise money for BGC Canada at the same time,” said TTG Media founder Joe Korman in a statement about the program.

Added Rachael Mackenzie-Neill, vice president of marketing and development for the Boys and Girls Club in Canada: “In these extraordinary times, kids and families need our support more than ever. We are thrilled to be the recipient of this amazing initiative that gets kids active, makes sport accessible and raises money that will help BGC clubs continue to offer life-changing programs and services across the country.”

More information can be found online.