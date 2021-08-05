Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Digging deep to find my hobby

I happen to be one of those lucky people who has his own dedicated fly-tying bench in the basement rec-room. Or at least I think I still do.

You see, like many dedicated fly tiers, I haven’t actually seen the surface – or, frankly, any part – of my fly-tying bench coming up on at least two years now.

I suppose it is still there. After all, something must be supporting that massive pile of fur, hooks, fly tying tools, vises, thread, chenille, tinsel, wool and feathers. And, if I remember correctly, that pile is in the exact same spot where I left my bench. So the odds are good.

Also, when I tie flies on that mess, which I still do, it seems pretty stable underneath – although, admittedly, you’d be wise not to make any loud noises in the vicinity, as avalanches are still a distinct possibility. I’m not saying that pile is large and impenetrable, but I will say if I found Amelia Earhart in it, no one would be too surprised.

I only mention this because I am probably going on an expedition this afternoon. The goal will be to discover my long-lost fly-tying bench.  And, if I don’t make it back, I’d like somebody to know where I was last spotted.

I will probably start at the east end where the bucktails are. I will take a GPS along with me so that by the time I have travelled a few steps west and get to the tinsels I will have a plotted route out, just in case things get hairier.

And since it is a fly-tying bench, it can only get hairier. In due time I will run into moose, black bear, polar bear, caribou, white-tailed and mule deer hair, hare and rabbit hair, as well as some muskrat, beaver, mole, squirrel, wolf, racoon and groundhog hair. All these things will be put away in a box I have that is now empty and labelled animal hair.

After excavating a few layers, I might be able to examine the fossil record and find a fly-fishing magazine from 2019. This will tell me I am getting close.

Then I will probably have to dig only a bit further past the pheasant skins, grouse and duck feathers and turkey wing and tail feathers and hopefully then, if the bench is still there, I will catch a glimpse of it. This will be a historic event.

By this time, I will be losing daylight and will likely have to make base camp in this desolate wilderness. I’m hoping that I can ascend the pile of old fly boxes by day two, and summit to the top of the marabou and peacock herl packages by the end of day three.

Once I do that, it’s just a matter of picking things up and sorting them into an assortment of boxes on the way out.

Eventually, should I not face any insurmountable disasters, I will have a clear and clean fly bench once again – and our property value will immediately skyrocket. Having a clear and organized bench will allow me to find my materials better and to work more efficiently – and hide in the basement in times of trouble, such as when the lawn needs mowing.

I suppose this is the problem with people who get too immersed in a hobby. Things, eventually get out of control and the pastime starts to consume too much of your life. It’s enough to drive a person to have a drink or two.

I’m not much of a drinker, but, frankly, after I clean the bench, I’ll put a hook in the vise and tie one on.

Author
Steve Galea
Steve Galea is best known as a humour columnist, but if it relates to hunting or fishing, he's serious about it. As upland game editor, he enjoys spending time in tangled places gunning for ruffed grouse and woodcock, especially in good company.
