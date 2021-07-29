Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Robert (Rob) John Hallman

byCassandra Merlihan
July 29, 2021
Robert (Rob) John Hallman

In loving memory of my son Robert (Rob) John Hallman September 7, 1956-August 1, 2018. Born in Hanover, Ontario. Rob had Crohn’s disease for 30 years and then developed cancer. Rob lived and worked in Elmira, Ontario. Predeceased by his father Edgar Hallman, his nephew, Warren Patrick Shea July 14, 2017, in his 48th year, Calgary Alberta and his brother-in-law Reverend John Smith May 23, 2018, Wasaga Beach Ontario.

Sadly, missed but never forgotten-
Mom Myrtle Hallman, Hanover, Ontario, Carolyn Shea, sister, Hanover, Ontario, Aunts, many nieces and nephews and friends.

Rob loved to go for a ride on his motorcycle and with friends on theirs. Some of them drove to Hanover on their motorcycles and attended Rob’s funeral service which was really appreciated by his family.

The special years will not return when we were all together, but with the love in our hearts you will walk with us forever.

