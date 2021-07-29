Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Frey, Lila

Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at St. Mary’s General Hospital at the age of 85. Dear mother of Linda Turton (the late Wayne Turton) and Jackie Westlake. Loving grandma of her five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Also lovingly remembered by her sister Carol Brubacher. Predeceased by her parents David and Almeda (Martin) Frey, one sister and four brothers. At Lila’s request, cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral home visitation. A celebration of life was held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Evangelical Missionary Church, 2 First St. W., Elmira. In Lila’s memory, donations to Arthritis Society or MCC would be appreciated.

Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
