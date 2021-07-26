Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Police Investigating Robbery at Restaurant in Cambridge

Crime of the Week: July 26, 2021           Case#: 1772

Offence: Robbery    Date: June 1, 2021

Location: BERKLEY ROAD, CAMBRIDGE, ON CANADA

Waterloo Region, Ontario – On June 1, 2021, at approximately 9:40 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a robbery at a restaurant in the area of Cedar Street and Berkley Road in Cambridge. 

The suspect demanded money from an employee while brandishing a knife. 

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area.

The suspect has been described as a Black male who was last seen wearing a black winter coat with fur on the hood, a black face mask and black pants and shoes. The suspect also had a black backpack. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME

Author
Observer Staff
