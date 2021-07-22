With potato salad, it’s fine to heat things up

It’s maybe not completely unheard of to serve potato salad warm (think German-style) and also seems fitting to serve as a side-dish to a great BBQ. However, to actually make your salad (or any salad for that matter), the BBQ might seem completely off the wall or at least off the post of your deck or patio!

Even though potatoes are indigenous to the Americas, it wasn’t until the Spanish and European explorers took them back to Europe that various European countries, when experimenting with cooking techniques, came up with various local variations.

It is commonly believed that the Germans were the first to come up with the idea and often served theirs warm, in a vinaigrette style.

It wasn’t until the European potato salads made their way back to the States when the Americans started adding a cold French sauce (mayonnaise) – at that point, they were the ones who were outrageous!

This recipe is fun to make as you can cook both the corn and potatoes at the same time outside. It’s important to soak the corn first, as it will then not burn on the hot grill and will actually create steam that will cook it inside.

When you pull it off, use tongs instead of your bare hands, as it will hurt a lot!

Once you have the potatoes and corn off of the grill and are finishing up the salad, you can then grill almost any piece of meat or fish to go with it. It’s like your potato, vegetable, and salad all rolled into one!

Pin Print BBQ Potato & Corn Salad Recipe by Chef Duff It’s maybe not completely unheard of to serve potato salad warm (think German-style) and also seems fitting to serve as a side-dish to a great BBQ. However, to actually make your salad (or any salad for that matter), the BBQ might seem completely off the wall or at least off the post of your deck or patio! Ingredients 2lbs baby red potato

3 ears fresh corn

1 green pepper

1 sweet pepper

1/2 bunch green onion

1/2 bunch fresh dill

1/2cup olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1 tsp. each cumin, ancho chili pdr.

Salt

Pepper Directions Wash and half potatoes – lightly toss in olive oil and seasoning.

Place on top rack of BBQ on medium heat.

Meanwhile soak corn in water (with husks on).

Place directly on grill while potatoes are cooking.

Turn corn and potatoes occasionally and continue for a good 20-30 minutes until cooked through.

Peel corn and strip off of husks.

Combine with potatoes, and additional ingredients – adjust seasoning.

Serve warm.