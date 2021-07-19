Crime of the Week: July 19, 2021 Case#: 1771

Offence: Theft Date: May 26, 2021

Location: HIGH STREET, WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, ON CANADA

Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Theft of Sea-Doos in Woolwich Township

Waterloo Region, Ontario – On May 26, 2021, Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a theft of two Sea-Doo personal watercrafts from a residence in the area of High Street in Woolwich Township.

The theft is believed to have occurred sometime overnight on May 25 and May 26, 2021.

The matching Sea-Doos, is the 2017 GRR 230 HP model and is black and green in colour. Both of the watercrafts were on a trailer, which had an Ontario licence plate (P9719P) attached.

