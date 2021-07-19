Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Theft of Sea-Doos in Woolwich Township

Crime of the Week: July 19, 2021           Case#: 1771

Offence: Theft    Date: May 26, 2021

Location: HIGH STREET, WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, ON CANADA

Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Theft of Sea-Doos in Woolwich Township

Waterloo Region, Ontario – On May 26, 2021, Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a theft of two Sea-Doo personal watercrafts from a residence in the area of High Street in Woolwich Township. 

The theft is believed to have occurred sometime overnight on May 25 and May 26, 2021. 

The matching Sea-Doos, is the 2017 GRR 230 HP model and is black and green in colour. Both of the watercrafts were on a trailer, which had an Ontario licence plate (P9719P) attached. 

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME

