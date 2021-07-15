Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Snyder, Michelle Nancy

byCassandra Merlihan
July 13, 2021
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Snyder, Michelle Nancy

Peacefully passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021 at her residence in Waterloo at the age of 43. Loving partner of Bob Carey. Beloved daughter of David Snyder and the late Jane (Radtke) Snyder (December 25, 2020). Sister of Christine Snyder and Jeremy McCullough all of Elmira. Michelle will be missed by her aunts, uncles, cousins and their families. Michelle loved to volunteer at the Working Centre, Hacienda Gardens and was always available to lend a hand no matter what the job. Cremation has taken place. A family graveside service will be held at a later date. In Michelle’s memory, donations to the Working Center would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

Martin, David

Martin, David Passed away peacefully following a brief illness on Monday, July 12, 2021 at McMaster Children’s Hospital,…
July 14, 2021
Read the full story

Playford, Carolyn

Playford, Carolyn On Wednesday, June 30, 2021, Carolyn Mae Playford (nee Brown), went home to be with her…
July 6, 2021

Brubacher, Melinda

Brubacher, Melinda Peacefully passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday July 5, 2021 at the age…
July 6, 2021
Read the full story

Becker, Darlene (Machan)

Becker, Darlene (Machan) Passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Chartwell Elmira LTC,  at the age of…
June 30, 2021
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0