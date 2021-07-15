Snyder, Michelle Nancy
Peacefully passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021 at her residence in Waterloo at the age of 43. Loving partner of Bob Carey. Beloved daughter of David Snyder and the late Jane (Radtke) Snyder (December 25, 2020). Sister of Christine Snyder and Jeremy McCullough all of Elmira. Michelle will be missed by her aunts, uncles, cousins and their families. Michelle loved to volunteer at the Working Centre, Hacienda Gardens and was always available to lend a hand no matter what the job. Cremation has taken place. A family graveside service will be held at a later date. In Michelle’s memory, donations to the Working Center would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.