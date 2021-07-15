Police plan blitz to counter increase in truck-related fatal collisions

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reporting a significant increase in commercial motor vehicle-related fatal collisions, a clear sign that many drivers are disregarding the additional risks these types of collisions carry, say police.

From January 1 to June 30, the OPP responded to 32 fatal crashes that involved a commercial motor vehicle (CMV), compared to 23 such collisions at this time last year.

Heading into the second half of 2021, 2,956 CMV-involved crashes have occurred, up nine per cent over 2020 and accounting for close to 13 per cent of the total number of collisions on OPP-patrolled roads this year.

Improper lane changes, following too closely, speeding and driver inattention on the part of CMV operators and drivers of other involved vehicles are leading factors in this year’s large truck-related collisions, said police in a release.

A CMV can weigh in excess of 60,000 kg and, travelling at speeds of 80 to 105 km/h, generates significant momentum and energy, increasing the risk of fatality when involved in a crash with other vehicles.

During the one-week Operation Safe Driver campaign, OPP officers will be highly visible conducting enforcement and education aimed a CMV operators and other drivers, exercising zero tolerance with any motorists observed engaging in risky driving in and around these large vehicles. CMV inspections will also be conducted in partnership with the Ministry of Transportation.

JULY 6

3:17 PM | Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a break and enter was reported at a residence on Deborah Glaister Line in Wellesley Township. The suspect(s) used force to gain entry into the residence and a yellow 2003 Suzuki dirt bike, along with other property, was taken. Investigators are looking to speak to the driver of a royal blue mid-sized pickup truck (4 door cab) with a large dent above the passenger rear wheel area. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.

JULY 9

5:00 AM | Police are investigation reports of stolen pickup trucks that were used in other property-related crimes. Police received a report of a theft of a red GMC Sierra pickup truck and a trailer from the area of Riverside Drive West and Snyder Avenue North in Elmira. The suspects arrived in the area in a stolen F350 pickup truck. One suspect exited the F350 pickup and forced their way into a red GMC Sierra. The suspect then stole the pickup truck and the attached trailer, while the other suspect drove away in the stolen F350 pickup truck. The suspects then used the GMC Sierra in an attempted break and enter at a gas station on Earl Martin Drive in Elmira. The GMC Sierra was later found destroyed by fire on New Jerusalem Road in Elmira. The trailer was also recovered. The stolen silver F350 diesel pickup truck is believed to have been used by the same suspects in a previously reported rooftop break and enter at a gas station on Arthur Street South in Elmira. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

JULY 11

4:00 AM | Perth County OPP received a report of a motor vehicle that had just been stolen. Police attended a residence on Road 111 in the Township of Perth East, where an unknown person(s) took the unlocked vehicle from a rural farm property. The keys were left in the ignition at the time of the theft. The stolen vehicle is described as a 2012 black GMC Sierra pickup truck, with lift-kit, chrome wheels, no exhaust, a CanAm sticker in the back window, and a stainless steel toolbox in the back. Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or online at www.opp.ca/reporting. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.P3tips.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

JULY 12

6:00 PM | Waterloo Regional Police charged a motorist with stunt driving and other driving offences in Wellesley Township after stopping an Infiniti in the area of Herrgott Road and Industrial Crescent in St. Clements. The vehicle was observed travelling allegedly 107 km/h in a 50 km/h residential zone. The driver, a male youth, was charged with several offences, including ‘stunt driving,’ ‘speeding,’ ‘drive left of centre,’ ‘improper tires’ and ‘G1 driver unaccompanied by qualified driver.’ As a result of the stunt driving charge, the male’s vehicle was impounded for 14 days, and his licence was suspended for 30 days under the new provincial legislation, Moving Ontarians More Safely Act, that took effect on July 1. The youth is due in court in August 2021.