Trend of Theft from Motor Vehicles in Wellesley

byObserver Staff
June 29, 2021
Crime of the Week: July 12, 2021           Case#: 1770

Offence: Theft from Motor Vehicles      Date: June 16, 2021

Location: DOERING STREET AND ZOEGER COURT, WELLESLEY, ON CANADA

Waterloo Regional Police Continue to Investigate a Trend of Theft from Motor Vehicles in Wellesley

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a trend of theft from motor vehicles that occurred between June 16, 2021 and June 17, 2021.

Sometime overnight, unknown suspect(s) entered several vehicles in the area of Doering Street, Lawrence Street and Zoeger Court in Wellesley. In some instances, the suspect(s) damaged windows to enter the vehicles and in other instances entered through unlocked doors. The suspect(s) targeted cash, tools, and personal property.

Each incident is being investigated independently, however, investigators are looking to see if any incidents are related.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME

Observer Staff
