Waterloo Regional Police are warning delivery drivers to be cautious of vehicle thefts.

Over the last week, WRPS has received three reports of vehicle thefts after delivery drivers left their vehicles unattended.

On June 30, police received a report that a vehicle was stolen from a restaurant parking lot in the area of University Avenue East and King Street North in Waterloo. The driver had left the vehicle running and unlocked as they went into the restaurant to pick up an order for delivery. Once they returned, their vehicle was gone.

On July 2, police received a report that a vehicle was stolen from the area of Hillcroft Court and Westcroft Drive in Waterloo. The driver left their vehicle running and unlocked as they went to make a food delivery at a home. While making the delivery, their vehicle was stolen.

Both investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police remind delivery drivers to secure their vehicles when picking up an order or making a delivery. Never leave the vehicle unlocked and running. Make sure that valuables, including phones and cash, are stored out of plain sight. If you observe suspicious behaviour, call police immediately.

JUNE 30

8:12 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a catalytic converter theft from private property on Union Street in Elmira. The theft is believed to have occurred between June 25 and the time of the report. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

5:30 PM | Police responded to a collision at Arthur Street South and Industrial Drive in Elmira. A vehicle was travelling north on Arthur Street when the driver stopped for traffic ahead. The driver of a trailing vehicle travelling in the same direction did not stop in time for traffic and rear-ended the first vehicle. There were no reported injuries. As a result of the investigation, the driver of the second vehicle was charged with ‘careless driving.’

6:56 PM | Police responded to a collision in the parking lot of a business in the area of Queens Bush Road in Wellesley. The driver of the vehicle was entering the parking lot and, while attempting to park, lost control and struck the wall of a business. There were no injuries reported.

8:11 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Snyders Road East in Wilmot Township. A vehicle was travelling east on Snyders Road, when the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, and hit a culvert before the vehicle rolled and came to a stop. As a result of the investigation, a 33-year-old Kitchener man was charged with ‘careless driving.’

JULY 1

12:30 PM | Wellington County OPP responded to a boating incident that occurred on Belwood Lake (Grand River Conservation Authority) in the Township of Centre Wellington. Despite lifesaving efforts by bystanders and emergency responders, 46-year-old Stuart Tucker of Guelph was pronounced deceased.

2:30 PM | Emergency services responded to a collision involving a motorcycle on Northfield Drive East in Woolwich Township. The motorcyclist lost control and suffered minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

4:27 PM | Waterloo Regional Police charged a 26-year-old Kitchener man in connection to a single-vehicle collision in Woolwich Township. Police responded to reports of a vehicle striking a traffic signal pole in the area of King and Weber streets, where they were advised by witnesses that a male was seen fleeing on foot from the scene. Officers located the male in the area, and after a brief foot pursuit, made an arrest. The man was observed to be impaired and was found to have in his possession multiple prohibited weapons, break-in tools, drugs and drug-related paraphernalia. The vehicle was also determined to be stolen. The man was subsequently charged with 20 offences, including ‘impaired operation of a motor vehicle,’ ‘dangerous operation of a motor vehicle,’ ‘unauthorized possession of a weapon,’ ‘carrying a concealed weapon,’ ‘possession of break-in instruments,’ ‘possession of stolen property over $5,000,’ ‘failure to stop after an accident’ and ‘possession of drugs.’

JULY 4

6:00 PM | A 49-year-old Kitchener man died when he crashed his motorcycle on Witmer Road in Wilmot Township. Waterloo Regional Police that witnesses observed two motorcycles travelling at a high rate of speed when one appeared to lose control and drove off the highway, striking a hydro pole. The victim was pronounced deceased at hospital shortly after. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading up to the collision, or has knowledge that will assist, is requested to contact the Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777, ext. 8856 or Crime-stoppers 1-800-222-8477

JULY 5

7:15 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a theft from a vehicle parked on Lobsinger Line in Woolwich Township. The vehicle was entered by an unknown suspect, who took personal property. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

9:58 AM | Police received a report of a theft from a vehicle on Sunset Hills Crescent in Maryhill. Personal items were taken from the vehicle by an unknown suspect. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.