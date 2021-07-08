Playford, Carolyn

On Wednesday, June 30, 2021, Carolyn Mae Playford (nee Brown), went home to be with her Saviour in her 81st year. Carolyn was born on January 12, 1941 in Kingston, ON to William and Florence Brown. She pursued her love of children and teaching by earning her teaching certificate in Stratford, ON in 1962. On December 21, 1963, Carolyn married David Playford in Hanover, ON. Carolyn was a teacher, businesswoman, and volunteer in the community, but her greatest love was her role as a wife, mother, and grandmother. Her love for her Lord, music, teaching, cooking, and travelling will be remembered by all those who knew her. She will be forever remembered by her husband of 58 years David Playford; her sons Todd (Kerri), Scott (Libby), and Sean (Rachel); her grandchildren Kara, Luke, Julia, Andrew, Laura, Nathan, Nicole, Natasha, Micah, and Nakia; and her five great-grandchildren Layne, Greyson, Jace, Jaxson, and Sophie. Carolyn is survived by her brother Richard Brown, sisters-in-law Karen Lehnen and Ruthanne Playford, brother-in-law Clare Bauman, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents W.T. and Florence Brown, brother Douglas, parents-in-law Liddell and Vivian Playford, sisters-in-law Karen Brown and Janet Bauman, and brother-in-law Richard Lehnen. Visitation took place on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 2 – 5 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur Street S., Elmira. A family funeral service was held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. with interment following in Elmira Union Cemetery. The livestreamed service will be available to view on Carolyn’s tribute page of the funeral home website. Memorial donations to Gideons International Canada would be appreciated by the family, and can be made through the funeral home.