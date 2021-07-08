Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Playford, Carolyn

byCassandra Merlihan
July 6, 2021
2 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Playford, Carolyn

On Wednesday, June 30, 2021, Carolyn Mae Playford (nee Brown), went home to be with her Saviour in her 81st year. Carolyn was born on January 12, 1941 in Kingston, ON to William and Florence Brown. She pursued her love of children and teaching by earning her teaching certificate in Stratford, ON in 1962. On December 21, 1963, Carolyn married David Playford in Hanover, ON. Carolyn was a teacher, businesswoman, and volunteer in the community, but her greatest love was her role as a wife, mother, and grandmother. Her love for her Lord, music, teaching, cooking, and travelling will be remembered by all those who knew her. She will be forever remembered by her husband of 58 years David Playford; her sons Todd (Kerri), Scott (Libby), and Sean (Rachel); her grandchildren Kara, Luke, Julia, Andrew, Laura, Nathan, Nicole, Natasha, Micah, and Nakia; and her five great-grandchildren Layne, Greyson, Jace, Jaxson, and Sophie. Carolyn is survived by her brother Richard Brown, sisters-in-law Karen Lehnen and Ruthanne Playford, brother-in-law Clare Bauman, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents W.T. and Florence Brown, brother Douglas, parents-in-law Liddell and Vivian Playford, sisters-in-law Karen Brown and Janet Bauman, and brother-in-law Richard Lehnen. Visitation took place on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 2 – 5 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur Street S., Elmira. A family funeral service was held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. with interment following in Elmira Union Cemetery. The livestreamed service will be available to view on Carolyn’s tribute page of the funeral home website. Memorial donations to Gideons International Canada would be appreciated by the family, and can be made through the funeral home.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts

Brubacher, Melinda

Brubacher, Melinda Peacefully passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday July 5, 2021 at the age…
July 6, 2021
Read the full story

Becker, Darlene (Machan)

Becker, Darlene (Machan) Passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Chartwell Elmira LTC,  at the age of…
June 30, 2021
Read the full story

Clifford Warren Snyder

Clifford Warren SnyderMay 24, 1947 – June 26, 2021 Cliff Snyder died unexpectedly on Saturday, June 26, 2021,…
June 30, 2021
Read the full story

Gingrich, Mervin

Gingrich, Mervin Passed away peacfully at Groves Memorial Community Hospital, Fergus on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the…
June 23, 2021
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0