Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Making strawberries dance the salsa

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

So it seems as though strawberry season was late this year, but maybe I’m just late – not sure which!

Either way, you have to be careful not to blink as typically when the calendar turns to July, it’s practically over. You can, of course, make this recipe with imported berries, but nothing beats the fresh local strawberries. What’s a great second choice, however, is the fact that we can now get Ontario hothouse strawberries well beyond the regular season.

This recipe is such a great light, refreshing dish on a hot day, which we’re definitely  getting plenty of. It goes really well on top of rice or a fancy risotto or even just a pile of your favourite salad greens for a lighter meal.

Upon reading this recipe you might at first glance be concerned about pairing onions and strawberries in the same bowl – but don’t panic, I haven’t lost my mind.

We’re making salsa here and, no, it does not have tomatoes.

Fruit salsas are so nice, especially in the summertime with a piece of grilled meat or fish. They are sweet, moist, and sometimes a bit spicy – everything your summer should strive to be!

Grilled Chicken Breast with Spicy Strawberry Salsa
Pin
Print

Grilled Chicken Breast with Spicy Strawberry Salsa

Recipe by America’s Test Kitchen

This recipe is such a great light, refreshing dish on a hot day, which we’re definitely getting plenty of. It goes really well on top of rice or a fancy risotto or even just a pile of your favourite salad greens for a lighter meal.

Ingredients

  • For the chicken:

  • 2 lb boneless chicken breasts

  • 1 serrano or jalapeno pepper

  • 2 garlic cloves, minced

  • 2 Tbsp. raspberry vinegar

  • 1/4 cup olive oil

  • Salt

  • Pepper

  • Fennel seed

  • Chili powder

  • For the salsa:

  • 1 lb Ontario strawberries, cleaned and sliced

  • 1 serrano pepper

  • 2 Tbsp. raspberry vinegar

  • 1 Tbsp. honey

  • 1 Tbsp. crushed ginger

  • 1 bunch mint, chopped

  • 1/2 a red onion, finely diced

  • Salt & pepper

Directions

  • Marinade chicken for at least an hour.
  • Combine salsa ingredients and allow to soak.
  • Drain chicken and sear on med-hot grill about 3 minutes per side or until cooked through (internal temp of 74C) – rest.
  • Slice chicken and lay over top of desired accompaniment, top with salsa.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Chef Duff
Chef Bruce Duff is the operator of "Chef Duff at RiverSong" Banquet Hall, Cafe and Culinary Centre just outside of St. Jacobs. Since completing his training at Humber College in Toronto, Chef Duff has been an incumbent at many local establishments including Westmount Gold Club, Conestoga College as well as The Walper and Huether hotels.
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

A new twist on a BBQ season staple

I guess “lamburger” is technically two words, but not only does it rhyme perfectly with “hamburger” but the…
June 9, 2021
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0