Making strawberries dance the salsa

So it seems as though strawberry season was late this year, but maybe I’m just late – not sure which!

Either way, you have to be careful not to blink as typically when the calendar turns to July, it’s practically over. You can, of course, make this recipe with imported berries, but nothing beats the fresh local strawberries. What’s a great second choice, however, is the fact that we can now get Ontario hothouse strawberries well beyond the regular season.

This recipe is such a great light, refreshing dish on a hot day, which we’re definitely getting plenty of. It goes really well on top of rice or a fancy risotto or even just a pile of your favourite salad greens for a lighter meal.

Upon reading this recipe you might at first glance be concerned about pairing onions and strawberries in the same bowl – but don’t panic, I haven’t lost my mind.

We’re making salsa here and, no, it does not have tomatoes.

Fruit salsas are so nice, especially in the summertime with a piece of grilled meat or fish. They are sweet, moist, and sometimes a bit spicy – everything your summer should strive to be!

Pin Print Grilled Chicken Breast with Spicy Strawberry Salsa Recipe by America’s Test Kitchen This recipe is such a great light, refreshing dish on a hot day, which we’re definitely getting plenty of. It goes really well on top of rice or a fancy risotto or even just a pile of your favourite salad greens for a lighter meal. Ingredients For the chicken:

2 lb boneless chicken breasts

1 serrano or jalapeno pepper

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 Tbsp. raspberry vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Fennel seed

Chili powder

For the salsa:

1 lb Ontario strawberries, cleaned and sliced

1 serrano pepper

2 Tbsp. raspberry vinegar

1 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. crushed ginger

1 bunch mint, chopped

1/2 a red onion, finely diced

Salt & pepper Directions Marinade chicken for at least an hour.

Combine salsa ingredients and allow to soak.

Drain chicken and sear on med-hot grill about 3 minutes per side or until cooked through (internal temp of 74C) – rest.

Slice chicken and lay over top of desired accompaniment, top with salsa.