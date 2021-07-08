Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Hammocks I have briefly known

Like most people who love the outdoors, I have had brief and tumultuous relationships with hammocks. We usually start off well enough. I try to be on my best behaviour, things seem to be going well, and then without warning I get dumped – usually about three feet.

I’m not sure if the reason is that hammocks are predisposed to disliking me, or gravity just likes me more. All I know is that I could probably stay atop an ornery rodeo bull for longer.

This is a shame because, like most people, all I want to do is to be on friendly terms with my hammock. For time in a hammock can be the highlight of summer.

The problem is that I have the height of a short man and the weight of a tall man, which is probably confusing to the hammock.

You see, as far as I can tell, when you set up a hammock what you want to do is place it at a height that is easy to climb into but not so low that you hit the ground when you deposit your full weight into it.

Basically, if I were to set my hammock up at a comfortable height for my short legs, once I got in it, my weight would make the hammock slowly lower to the ground so that I might as well be lying on a ground sheet. That is why I usually set my hammock up at chest height and make a futile effort to hop into it.

What follows is something that might greatly entertain fans of professional wrestling. It begins with me approaching the hammock in a calm and focused Zen-like state. In my mind, I see the hammock and me becoming one sentient being; it is cupping me lovingly, both of us focused on congeniality and swaying softly in the shade under a cloudless blue sky.

The hammock generally has a different viewpoint. It looks upon me as a virus that needs to be forcefully ejected.

And so it begins.

I climb in backwards, sitting down on it calmly as hammock aficionados prescribe. This, I have learned, is a brave act akin to turning your back on an angry lion. But at least I am presenting my best side first.

I slowly lower my weight onto the hammock, which gives a bit and creaks in an ominous way, remarkably reminiscent of your best horror movies just before the knife-wielding doll leaps from a high shelf upon the unsuspecting victim.

Then I ever so gently lie down until I am, miracle of miracles, being cradled precariously by the hammock. For a second, I find balance – and the hammock and I participate in an unstable and fragile truce. I dare not move or breathe. Even relaxing too much might be a fatal mistake.

This is, for me, classic hammocking.

After a few seconds, I start breathing easier, knowing that all I need do is avoid sudden movement or shifts of weight.

That’s typically when the mosquito lands on my left or right arm and tips the scales.

One second I am looking at the sky hanging above, the next I am making a sudden and shallow dent in a wall of sod.

After I stand and spit out the dirt, I try again.

Because,when it comes to getting ejected from a hammock, I won’t just lie down and take it.

Author
Steve Galea
Steve Galea is best known as a humour columnist, but if it relates to hunting or fishing, he's serious about it. As upland game editor, he enjoys spending time in tangled places gunning for ruffed grouse and woodcock, especially in good company.
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



