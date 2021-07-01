Waterloo Regional Police issue warning about online scam

Waterloo Regional Police received a report of an online scam. On June 28, 2021, the complainant received a Facebook message from a friend. The friend advised that they received money from a foundation and encouraged the individual to apply to receive money from the same foundation.

The complainant was sent a link to an online application that required submitting personal information, including their date of birth, driver’s licence number, address and other details.

Upon completing the application, the individual was said to be approved for a certain amount of money but would be required to pay for shipping. The complainant then realized that it was a scam and their friend’s Facebook account had been hacked, police said in a release.

Police advise the public not to click on odd links or provide personal information online unless they are sure the request is legitimate. If you receive a message from a friend or someone known to you that seems out of character, please take the time to verify the request with the individual, they say.

More information about ongoing scams can be found at the Waterloo Regional Police website, www.wrps.on.ca.

Frauds can be reported online at the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. Report fraud and cybercrime (antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca) or the Waterloo Regional Police Service›s online reporting tool: Online Reporting – Waterloo Regional Police Service (wrps.on.ca).

JUNE 23

3:46 AM | While on general patrol duties, a member of Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Neighbourhood Patrol observed a vehicle idling in the parking lot of a business on Weber Street North in Woolwich Township. An individual was observed walking back to the vehicle under suspicious circumstances. As a result of the investigation, a 37-year-old female was arrested. She was charged with ‘attempt break and enter’ and ‘fail to comply with a release order.’

JUNE 24

9:35 AM | Police received a report of a gas drive-off from a business on Earl Martin Drive in Elmira.

JUNE 25

2:32 PM | Emergency services responded to a collision involving two vehicles in the area of Floradale Road and Jesse Place in Floradale. A Ford F-150 pickup truck was travelling south on Floradale Road when the driver struck a stopped Honda Odyssey minivan, which was waiting to make a left turn. As a result of the collision, five individuals from both vehicles were transported to hospital with minor injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to extensive damage. Roadways in the area were closed for several hours while police investigated. The investigation is ongoing by members of Waterloo Regional Police Service’s Traffic Unit, and charges are pending.

JUNE 26

9:31 PM | Emergency services responded to a fire in a workshop at a residence on Moser Young Road in Wellesley Township. The fire was extinguished by Wellesley firefighters. There were no physical injuries reported as a result of the fire, which was deemed not to be suspicious.

JUNE 27

2:13 PM | A resident of Adelaide Street in Linwood reported a theft from their vehicle. The vehicle was unlocked, and personal property was taken.

6:12 PM | A driver reported a collision between their vehicle and a deer while travelling in the area of Crowsfoot and Cox Creek roads in Woolwich Township.