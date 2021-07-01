Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
A summer treat that’s fun for kids and adults alike, paletas are easy to make and simply delicious. And while fresh fruit tastes best, you can use 1 pound of frozen strawberries, thawed and drained on paper towels, in this recipe.

Strawberry Cream Paletas
Strawberry Cream Paletas

Recipe by America’s Test Kitchen
Servings

6

servings

Ingredients

  • 3 1/2 cups strawberries, hulled

  • 1/2 cup heavy cream

  • 1/4 cup honey

  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice, squeezed from 1/2 lemon

  • 1/8 teaspoon salt

Directions

  • Place half of the strawberries, 1/2 cup heavy cream, 1/4 cup honey, 1 teaspoon lemon juice and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a food processor. Process mixture for 20 seconds.
  • Stop the food processor, remove the lid and scrape down sides of bowl with a rubber spatula. Lock the lid back into place and process until smooth, about 10 seconds.
  • Add the remaining strawberries to the food processor. Pulse until strawberries are coarsely chopped, about 5 pulses.
  • Pour strawberry mixture into a large liquid measuring cup using a rubber spatula to help scrape out the mixture. Divide the strawberry mixture evenly among the ice pop molds.
  • Insert 1 stick in the center of each mold and seal with the cover. Freeze until firm, at least 6 hours or up to five days.
  • Hold the mold under warm running water for 30 seconds to thaw slightly. Slide the paleta out of the mold and serve.
Author
Observer Staff
