A summer treat that’s fun for kids and adults alike, paletas are easy to make and simply delicious. And while fresh fruit tastes best, you can use 1 pound of frozen strawberries, thawed and drained on paper towels, in this recipe.
Strawberry Cream Paletas
Servings
6servings
Ingredients
3 1/2 cups strawberries, hulled
1/2 cup heavy cream
1/4 cup honey
1 teaspoon lemon juice, squeezed from 1/2 lemon
1/8 teaspoon salt
Directions
- Place half of the strawberries, 1/2 cup heavy cream, 1/4 cup honey, 1 teaspoon lemon juice and 1/8 teaspoon salt in a food processor. Process mixture for 20 seconds.
- Stop the food processor, remove the lid and scrape down sides of bowl with a rubber spatula. Lock the lid back into place and process until smooth, about 10 seconds.
- Add the remaining strawberries to the food processor. Pulse until strawberries are coarsely chopped, about 5 pulses.
- Pour strawberry mixture into a large liquid measuring cup using a rubber spatula to help scrape out the mixture. Divide the strawberry mixture evenly among the ice pop molds.
- Insert 1 stick in the center of each mold and seal with the cover. Freeze until firm, at least 6 hours or up to five days.
- Hold the mold under warm running water for 30 seconds to thaw slightly. Slide the paleta out of the mold and serve.