Clifford Warren Snyder

May 24, 1947 – June 26, 2021

Cliff Snyder died unexpectedly on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from a battle with COVID-19, at the age of 74. He was born in Kitchener to Elias and Marjorie Snyder, and was the youngest of four brothers. He grew up in Kitchener playing box lacrosse and hockey; and working at his brother Ron’s garage. Cliff met and fell in love with Margaret “Peggy” Snyder in high school. They were married on October 28, 1967 in Waterloo. They had two sons, Jeff and Bryan, six grandchildren, and enjoyed a wonderful life of 48 years together until Peggy passed away in June, 2016. Cliff was always actively involved in his kids’ activities. He coached and served on the executive in Woolwich Minor Hockey and Kitchener Waterloo Minor Lacrosse and later helped coach his granddaughters in lacrosse. The family spent a lot of time at their family cottage on Conestogo Lake where they shared many laughs with lots of friends and family. Cliff became a millwright after high school and eventually in 1988, along with partners Peter Fitton and Ken Leitch, started an industrial services contractor now known as Process Group Inc. Both of his sons and several of his grandchildren have worked at Process Group. Cliff was a proud family man who was fortunate to spend a lot of time with his loved ones. He is survived by sons Jeff Snyder of Guelph, his wife Dawn and their children Ben, Eric, Sam and Katie; and Bryan Snyder of Waterloo, with daughters Madison and Samantha, and wife Jessica. He will be missed by brothers Claude Snyder of Waterloo and his wife Barb, Ron Snyder of Waterloo, and Russ Snyder of Burlington; and his four-legged sidekick, Kylie. Due to current restrictions, a small family memorial ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 5th, 2021 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira, with interment to follow in Breslau. The family invites you to view the livestream of the service available on Cliff’s tribute page on the funeral home website. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date once restrictions allow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation or St. Mary’s General Hospital Foundation would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy, and may be made through the funeral home.