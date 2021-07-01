Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Becker, Darlene (Machan)

Passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Chartwell Elmira LTC,  at the age of 73. Beloved wife of the late Wayne Becker (June 24, 2017). Dear mother of Connie and Doug Martin of Carthage and Tamara and Ronald Walpole of Kitchener. Also lovingly remembered by her grandson Drew Becker and great-grandson Dane Becker. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Martina Machan, Lloyd Machan, Joan and Robert Barwick, Florence Machan, Maxine and William Robinson, Carmen and Sandra Machan, Gail and John Currie, Dale and Ruth Machan, Gordon and Jane Machan, Anne and Jack Vincent, James Alton, Patricia and Kenneth Mathers, and Lawrence Machan. Darlene will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by her parents Lawrence and Violet (Jacklin) Machan and her siblings Joe, Douglas, Barry, Shirley Wheeler, Dianne Alton; brother-in-law George Wheeler, and sister-in-law Marion Machan. Cremation has taken place. There will be no funeral home visitation or funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In Darlene’s memory donations to Make-A-Wish Foundation would be appreciated and can be made through the funeral home.

