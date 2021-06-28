Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Hit and Run Collision

Crime of the Week: June 28, 2021 Case#: 1768

Offence: Hit and Run Collision Date: May 5, 2021

Location: ROCKCLIFFE DRIVE AND NEWCASTLE DRIVE, KITCHENER, ON CANADA

Waterloo Region, Ontario – On May 5, 2021, at approximately 7:35 a.m., Waterloo Regional Police received reports of a hit and run collision in the area of Rockcliffe Drive and Newcastle Drive in Kitchener.

Multiple callers reported hearing a loud crash and observed a dark, grey-coloured Ford F150 pickup truck fleeing the area. The pickup truck collided with a parked car, causing significant damage to the parked vehicle.

The pickup truck was last seen travelling on Rockcliffe towards Castlebay Street. There is believed to be extensive damage to the front of the vehicle.

Anyone with information, including auto body repair shops, is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777.

