Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Waterloo Regional Police Investigating Hit and Run Collision

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Crime of the Week: June 28, 2021           Case#: 1768

Offence: Hit and Run Collision    Date: May 5, 2021

Location: ROCKCLIFFE DRIVE AND NEWCASTLE DRIVE, KITCHENER, ON CANADA

Waterloo Region, Ontario – On May 5, 2021, at approximately 7:35 a.m., Waterloo Regional Police received reports of a hit and run collision in the area of Rockcliffe Drive and Newcastle Drive in Kitchener. 

Multiple callers reported hearing a loud crash and observed a dark, grey-coloured Ford F150 pickup truck fleeing the area. The pickup truck collided with a parked car, causing significant damage to the parked vehicle.  

The pickup truck was last seen travelling on Rockcliffe towards Castlebay Street. There is believed to be extensive damage to the front of the vehicle. 

Anyone with information, including auto body repair shops, is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Observer Staff
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0