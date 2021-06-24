Weber, Colleen (nee Smith)

Peacefully passed away at her residence in Elmira on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of the late Ron Weber (2016). Dear mother of John (Karen) McCarron, Marie McCarron (Dale LaFreniere), Jim McCarron (Maria Figueroa), and David McCarron. Also lovingly remembered by her grandchildren James (Erin) McCarron, Curtis (Lynn) McCarron, Jessica (Chad) Landry, Nicholas (Michelle) LaFreniere, Sam McCarron, and her great-grandchildren Avery McCarron, Levi and Myah Landry. Colleen will be missed by her sister Audrey (Tom) McCarron, brothers Norm (Fran) Smith, Steve (Leanne) Smith, and Greg (Barb) Smith. Predeceased by her parents Herbert and Hazel Smith. Colleen was a very active CWL member for over 50 years and was involved at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, Elmira in all aspects of church life. She loved to volunteer in the community and her absence will be felt by all. Visitation was held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A livestreamed family mass will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 11 am at St. Teresa of Avila RC Church. The livestream funeral service can be viewed on Colleen’s tribute page of the funeral home website. Interment to follow in St. Teresa RC Cemetery, Elmira. In Colleen’s memory, donations to St. Teresa’s Parish Fund or Autism Canada would be appreciated by the family, and can be made through the funeral home.