Salsa is the perfect summertime accent

Although popularized in the mid-20th century, salsa dates back to a Latin style of dancing from the early 1900s – oh, wait a minute, we’re talking about “salsa” as a sauce!

The word “salsa” itself actually means sauce. It is derived from the Latin ‘sal” meaning “salt,” which both the words salsa and salad were derived from.

I mean who doesn’t like a good salty salad (think bacon & cheese, mmm)?

When we are talking about salsa as a type of sauce we’re usually referring to a tomato-based concoction of Mexican origin.

This was truly invented by the ancient Aztecs who would make it as condiment as both tomatoes and chili peppers are indigenous to Mexico. It was the Spanish explores who dubbed it “salsa” years later.

Although commercial production of salsas began around the 1920s, it became extremely popular in the mid-’80s, eventually outselling ketchup as the #1 condiment.

This recipe is so great for the summertime, as the veggies take on such a great flavour from grilling.

If you leave it a bit chunky, I like to serve it as more of a BBQ appetizer, than just a mere condiment with some nice flatbread or a crusty baguette, even adding some cheeses if I’m feeling really wild.

The idea of putting the veggies on skewers makes it easier to grill and get more surface area, so it seems strange to then remove them. It’s kind of like drying out croutons or crackers before putting into a soup!

Also the bamboo doesn’t blend up all too well in the food processor!

Pin Print Tunisian Vegetable Salsa Recipe by Chef Duff Ingredients 2 whole garlic cloves

1/2 pkg. cherry tomatoes

1 small onion

1/2 Japanese eggplant

1/2 poblano pepper

1 red pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

Juice of half a lemon

Salt

Pepper

1/2 bunch fresh basil

1 pkg. skewers Directions Marinade veggies in olive oil and season.

Place onto skewers and grill on BBQ and keep turning until golden all around.

Place into food processor (remove from skewers) with basil and pulse slightly until coarse salsa is formed – add additional olive oil if necessary.