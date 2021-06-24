Making a case for local planning autonomy

Waterloo Regional Police continue to investigate a rash of theft from motor vehicles that occurred on June 16 and 17.

Sometime overnight, unknown suspect(s) entered several vehicles in the area of Doering Street, Lawrence Street and Zoeger Court in Wellesley. In some instances, the suspect(s) damaged windows to enter the vehicles and in other instances entered through unlocked doors. The suspect(s) targeted cash, tools, and personal property.

Each incident is being investigated independently, however, investigators are looking to see if any incidents are related.

Anyone with information or video surveillance footage is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

JUNE 16

9:43 AM | A gas station on Victoria Street North in Shantz Station reported a gas drive-off, but the driver returned to pay.

10:45 AM | A single-vehicle collision occurred on Arthur Street south of Elmira, where the driver reported striking a deer. No one was injured.

8:30 PM | Perth County OPP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Perth Line 83 east of Perth Road 121, in the Township of Perth East. The driver, the lone occupant, reported losing control of the vehicle before coming to rest in a ditch. A 16-year-old Wallenstein resident was charged with ‘careless driving.’ No injuries were reported.

JUNE 17

8:03 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a theft from a motor vehicle. The complainant, who resides on Anita Drive in St. Clements, reported that his vehicle was entered sometime overnight, though nothing appears to have been taken. Police have no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

3:06 PM | Police received a report that the following night at approximately 10:30 p.m., a white BMW attended a gas station in the area of Victoria Street North in Shantz Station and failed to pay. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777.

5:55 PM | Emergency services responded to reports of a motor-vehicle collision in the area of Erbs Road and Wilmot Line in Wilmot Township. The collision involved four motor vehicles. Two female occupants from an involved Toyota Camry were transported to hospital with minor injuries. Erbs Road and Wilmot Line were closed for several hours while police investigated. The Traffic Services Unit continues to investigate the cause of the collision. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 extension 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

5:57 PM | Waterloo Regional Police investigated a theft from a vehicle after a complainant reported that at approximately 4 p.m., an unknown suspect entered his vehicle that was parked in a parking lot on Line 86 in Woolwich Township and obtained the vehicle key. No other items were taken. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777.

10:36 PM | Police responded to Ament Line in Wellesley for a collision involving a vehicle and horse-drawn buggy. The buggy was travelling along the shoulder, heading west on Ament Line when a silver Honda allegedly struck the rear wheel of the buggy. The driver lost control and the vehicle left the roadway and struck a hydro pole. No injuries were sustained. As a result of the collision, the driver of the Honda, an 18-year-old man, was charged with ‘careless driving.’

JUNE 19

8:40 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a theft of a patio set from an address on Water Street in St. Jacobs. The incident is believed to have happened sometime overnight on June 18 or early June 19. The patio set included two reclining chairs and a table. There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

JUNE 20

3:20 AM | Police received a report of a male entering a garage at a residence on Benjamin Road in Woolwich Township. The male left without taking any property. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

6:15 PM | Members of the Wellington County OPP, along with Mapleton Fire/Rescue and Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services, responded to a serious single-vehicle rollover on the Fourteenth Line in the Town of Mapleton. The investigation revealed that the operator of the tractor was cutting the grass in the ditch along the roadway when it rolled down the steep embankment and pinned them underneath. The operator, Gordon Thring, 77, of Alma was pronounced deceased at the scene.

JUNE 21

3:12 AM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of damaged Grand River Transit bus shelters in the area of Highway 85 and Kin Street North in Waterloo. The cause of the damage is not known and police are requesting anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

6:00 AM | Perth County OPP along with Perth County Paramedic Services and the Perth East (Shakespeare) Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area of Line 29 and Perth Road 107 in the Township of Perth East. One person was transported to local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported. The roadway was closed for the investigation. A 28-year-old driver from Stratford was charged with ‘turn not in safety.’

JUNE 22

8:46 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a report of stolen property from a residence on Water Street in St. Jacobs. A barbecue and propane tank were stolen from the rear of a residence sometime between 9 p.m. on June 21 and the time of the report. There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.