Hoffer, Barbara (Barb) nee Hahn

Peacefully passed with her family by her side to join our Heavenly Father on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the age of 70. Beloved wife of Larry Hoffer for 43 years. Dear mother of Leah (Wayne) Miller, Tonia (Jeremy) Bott, Shanna Hoffer (Frank Schuster); and Noelle her beloved dog. Loving Grandma to Coleton, Gage, Cassie, Danielle (John) Boese. Dear Great-Grandma to Maya and Nova. Loving sister of Peggy (Lewie) Yantz, John (Linda) Hahn, Debra (Larry) Schill, Steven (Patti) Hahn, George (Carol) Hahn, Linda (Jim) Merkley, Jeff Hahn, Cindy (John) Gleeson, and Pam (Terry) Hessels. Barb was predeceased by her parents John and Bernice Hahn, nephew Jason Gleeson, niece Jolene Hessels, sister-in-law Terry Hoffer and brother-in-law Randy Hoffer. Barb was raised in Waterloo. After meeting Larry, the love of her life, she moved to Elmira and finally settled in West Montrose. Barb was a longtime employee of Elmira Truck Service. She was a dedicated and active partner in the family business ES Hoffer & Sons and most recently Endeavour K9. She enjoyed making beautiful family heirlooms including quilts and table runners. She would spend hours cutting fabric and creating masterpieces, always with a smile on her face because she was doing something that she loved. Barb enjoyed planning anything that brought people together like yearly campouts, fun scavenger hunts and family reunions. She cherished time with her longtime friends on their girlfriend weekends and annual Christmas parties. Most of all she loved her time with her family whether it was playing games at the kitchen table, chatting around bonfires in the backyard, climbing sand hills or swimming in the pool. She loved hugs and cuddles with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were her greatest treasures. Barb’s passion for life and her steadfast faith in God was apparent as she gallantly fought several bouts of cancer. The world was a better place with Barb in it and she will be greatly missed and remembered by so many.The family wishes to express their gratitude for the support they received from the nursing staff, personal care workers, family and friends during Barb’s home hospice. Visitation took place from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A private family service took place on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Elmira Pentecostal Assembly, with cremation to follow. Relatives and friends are invited to view the service at www.facebook.com/elmiraassembly. In Barb’s memory and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated and may be made through the funeral home.



Romans 8:38 Nothing can separate us from the love of GOD for we are loved beyond all measure.