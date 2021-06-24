Gingrich, Mervin
Passed away peacfully at Groves Memorial Community Hospital, Fergus on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of the late Louisa (Bauman) Gingrich (June 11, 2021) of RR 2, Wallenstein. Loved father of Garald Gingrich of Wallenstein, Keivin and Cindy Gingrich of Bruce Mines, ON, Katrina Gingrich of Wallenstein, and Dorcas and Jeff Lichty of Moorefield. Cherished grandfather of Connor and Kayden Gingrich; Alysha, Jayden, Tyson, Trevor and Brielle Lichty. Dear brother of Cleon and Mary Gingrich, Erma and Leonard Burkhart, Lloyd Gingrich, Esther and Paul Burkhart and brother-in-law of Elam and Minerva Bauman, Melvin and Sharon Martin, Rebecca Bauman, Edna Bauman, Katie and Murray Bauman, Anna, Alice and Sarah Bauman. Predeceased by his parents Martin and Rachel Gingrich, brother Edgar (Audrey) Gingrich, in-laws Moses and Barbara Bauman, sister-in-law Lucinda Bauman. A drive past visitation will be held from 1:30-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the family home 7279 Fourth Line, RR 2, Wallenstein. Please remain in your vehicles and follow the directions of the attendant. Burial and funeral service by invitation will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Goshen Mennonite Meeting House. To listen to the phone in service, please call 1-647-797-0518 followed by pin number 4449284#.