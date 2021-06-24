Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Firecracker hot dogs are perfect for your holiday menu

Firecracker Hot Dogs
Recipe by America’s Test Kitchen
Servings

8

servings

Ingredients

  • Vegetable oil spray

  • 8 hot dogs

  • 1 can biscuit dough

  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten

  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds

  • Equipment

  • Fork

  • Small bowl

  • Measuring spoons

  • Rimmed baking sheet

  • Parchment paper

  • 8 wooden skewers

  • Ruler

  • Chef’s knife (or bench scraper)

  • Pastry brush

Directions

  • Adjust the oven rack to the middle position and heat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spray parchment lightly with vegetable oil spray.
  • Carefully push 1 skewer lengthwise (the long way) through center of each hot dog.
  • Use your hands to pat and stretch 1 biscuit dough round into an oval, about 8 inches long. Cut the oval in half lengthwise. Repeat stretching and cutting with 3 additional biscuit dough rounds.
  • Starting from the top, wrap 1 dough strip around each hot dog in a spiral, leaving gaps in the spiral as you wrap. Place on the parchment-lined baking sheet, tucking the ends of the dough strips underneath the hot dogs.
  • Use a pastry brush to brush the tops of the dough strips with egg. Sprinkle sesame seeds over top.
  • Bake until biscuit strips are golden brown, about 15 minutes. Let hot dogs cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes.

Notes

  • You can make your hot dogs extra-special by making a topper for your skewers!
  • – Pat out extra biscuit dough into 4-inch circle. Use 1 1/2- to 2-inch star cookie cutter (use similar-size cookie cutter of another shape, if desired) to cut out dough shapes.
  • – At end of Step 2, carefully push skewers all the way through hot dogs, leaving 1 1/2 to 2 inches of skewer sticking out at top of each hot dog.
  • – At end of Step 4, carefully stick 1 dough shape on end of each skewer. Continue with recipe as directed.
0