Firecracker hot dogs are perfect for your holiday menu

Firecracker Hot Dogs
Servings
8servings
Ingredients
Vegetable oil spray
8 hot dogs
1 can biscuit dough
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1 tablespoon sesame seeds
- Equipment
Fork
Small bowl
Measuring spoons
Rimmed baking sheet
Parchment paper
8 wooden skewers
Ruler
Chef’s knife (or bench scraper)
Pastry brush
Directions
- Adjust the oven rack to the middle position and heat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spray parchment lightly with vegetable oil spray.
- Carefully push 1 skewer lengthwise (the long way) through center of each hot dog.
- Use your hands to pat and stretch 1 biscuit dough round into an oval, about 8 inches long. Cut the oval in half lengthwise. Repeat stretching and cutting with 3 additional biscuit dough rounds.
- Starting from the top, wrap 1 dough strip around each hot dog in a spiral, leaving gaps in the spiral as you wrap. Place on the parchment-lined baking sheet, tucking the ends of the dough strips underneath the hot dogs.
- Use a pastry brush to brush the tops of the dough strips with egg. Sprinkle sesame seeds over top.
- Bake until biscuit strips are golden brown, about 15 minutes. Let hot dogs cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes.
Notes
- You can make your hot dogs extra-special by making a topper for your skewers!
- – Pat out extra biscuit dough into 4-inch circle. Use 1 1/2- to 2-inch star cookie cutter (use similar-size cookie cutter of another shape, if desired) to cut out dough shapes.
- – At end of Step 2, carefully push skewers all the way through hot dogs, leaving 1 1/2 to 2 inches of skewer sticking out at top of each hot dog.
- – At end of Step 4, carefully stick 1 dough shape on end of each skewer. Continue with recipe as directed.