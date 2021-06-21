Crime of the Week: June 21, 2021 Case#: 1767
Offence: Hate-Motivated Graffiti Date: May 11, 2021
Location: GREENCROFT COURT, KITCHENER, ON CANADA
Police Investigating Hate-Motivated Graffiti near Greencroft Court in Kitchener
On May 7, 2021, Waterloo Regional Police received a report of graffiti in the area of Greencroft Court in Kitchener.
Hate-motivated writing and symbols were spray-painted on trees and a fence in the area.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.
