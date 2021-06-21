Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Police Investigating Hate-Motivated Graffiti near Greencroft Court in Kitchener

Crime of the Week: June 21, 2021           Case#: 1767

Offence: Hate-Motivated Graffiti           Date: May 11, 2021

Location: GREENCROFT COURT, KITCHENER, ON CANADA

Police Investigating Hate-Motivated Graffiti near Greencroft Court in Kitchener

On May 7, 2021, Waterloo Regional Police received a report of graffiti in the area of Greencroft Court in Kitchener.

Hate-motivated writing and symbols were spray-painted on trees and a fence in the area.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME

Author
Observer Staff
