Crime of the Week: June 21, 2021 Case#: 1767

Offence: Hate-Motivated Graffiti Date: May 11, 2021

Location: GREENCROFT COURT, KITCHENER, ON CANADA

Police Investigating Hate-Motivated Graffiti near Greencroft Court in Kitchener

On May 7, 2021, Waterloo Regional Police received a report of graffiti in the area of Greencroft Court in Kitchener.

Hate-motivated writing and symbols were spray-painted on trees and a fence in the area.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

