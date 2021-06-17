Township helps WSA carry on in pandemic

Like many organizations of its nature, the Woolwich Seniors Association took a significant hit to its operations, and its bottom line when in-person events were put on hold due to the pandemic.

So much so that it was a saving grace when Woolwich council decided to use $6,000 of its special COVID-19 relief budget to support the group.

Seniors play pickleball on the tennis courts near Gibson Park in Elmira. The group meets every day at 9:30 a.m. [Alex Filipe]

“We’re like many organizations that have struggled through the pandemic,” explained WSA coordinator Nancy Lucier. “That’s why we were seeking assistance to help us through this time, to mitigate the losses.”

It was an easy decision for Woolwich Ward 1 Coun. Patrick Merlihan to assist WSA and in turn the seniors in Woolwich Township, as he spearheaded the bid for funding at council.

“The ultimate motivation is that you have a longstanding community group that needs assistance,” said Merlihan, adding that he knows the funding WSA received will be spent wisely, as the organization has been able to operate on a low budget while still providing great services to seniors in the community.

“The amount of money that the [WSA] uses to provide programming for that many people is peanuts – they are on a shoestring budget,” said Merlihan. “They use their money wisely, and they’re very active in trying to find grants to support the programs.”

WSA’s programs have had to be as innovative and agile as their budget during the advent of the pandemic. With the lockdowns pushing human connection online, the WSA had a tall task ahead of them trying to help their members navigate the confusing digital world.

“It’s extremely important [to us] for our older adult community to stay active and connected,” said Lucier. “These virtual events are connecting people on a regular basis.”

WSA’s virtual events have been attended by more than 5,000 people. That’s a big accomplishment considering the barriers many seniors face with technology.

“The most impressive part of the whole thing is using technology with that demographic,” said Merlihan. “[It’s] very challenging for people that didn’t grow up with [technology].”

The virtual events have been a boon to the senior community, with so many having to battle against social isolation even before anyone knew what COVID-19 was.

“I feel thankful for it every day,” exclaimed Joyce Darosa this week as she wrapped up a pickleball game with a group of other seniors.

Equipped with their funding, newly found set of digital skills and a growing number of people to connect with; seniors in Woolwich can rest easy knowing that even in times of social distancing, the barriers to social connection can be overcome.

Those interested can click here to learn more about the programs and activities offered by the WSA.