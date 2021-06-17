Salome (Brubacher) Weber

Salome (Brubacher) Weber, wife of the late Ephraim Weber, died peacefully at the home of Anson & Nancy Martin, RR#1 Wroxeter on Monday June 14th in her 99th year.

Survived by 11 children, Martha (Menno S. Hoover), Allan (Amanda) Weber, Minerva (David Hoover) all of RR#1 Wroxeter, Annie (Amos Shrek) of RR#1 WIngham, George (Naomi) Weber, Louisa (Abram Doerksen), Esther (Paul Martin) all of RR#1 Wroxeter, Mary (Enos Shrek) of RR#2 Desbarats, Amos (Betsy) Weber, Isaac (Anna) Weber both of RR#1 Bruce Mines and Nancy (Anson Martin).



Also survived by 96 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Predeceased by all her siblings, a daughter, a son-in-law, a grandchild and five great grandchildren.



Private visitation to be held at Paul Webers, 44401 Howick-Turnberry Road RR#1 Wroxeter. Graveside Services at North Howick Meeting House and burial in adjoining cemetery.