Marian Marline Stephens
June 19, 1952 – June 13, 2021
Today there is a star above much brighter than the rest. In loving memory of Marian Marline Stephens, daughter of the late Alice (Ferris) Stephens and John Stephens. She will be missed by her loving family, friends, staff and residents of Port Bruce Manor. The family is grateful for all the loving care and support Marline received. May she rest in peace. In lieu of flowers donations to Deaf Culture Centre would be appreciated and can be made through Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.