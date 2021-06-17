Gingrich, Louisa
Passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Friday, June 11, 2021 at the age of 68. Beloved wife of Mervin Gingrich of RR 2, Wallenstein. Loved mother of Garald Gingrich of Wallenstein, Keivin and Cindy Gingrich of Bruce Mines, ON, Katrina Gingrich of Wallenstein, and Dorcas and Jeff Lichty of Moorefield. Cherished grandmother of Connor and Kayden Gingrich; Alysha, Jayden, Tyson, Trevor and Brielle Lichty. Dear sister of Elam and Minerva Bauman, Melvin and Sharon Martin, Rebecca Bauman, Edna Bauman, Katie and Murray Bauman, Anna, Alice and Sarah Bauman, and sister-in-law of Cleon and Mary Gingrich, Erma and Leonard Burkhart, Lloyd Gingrich, Esther and Paul Burkhart. Predeceased by her parents Moses and Barbara Bauman, sister Lucinda Bauman, in-laws Martin and Rachel Gingrich, brother-in-law Edgar (Audrey) Gingrich. A drive past visitation will be held from 1:30 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the home of Mervin Gingrich, 7279 Fourth Line, RR 2, Wallenstein. Please remain in your vehicles and follow the directions of the attendant. Burial and funeral service by invitation will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Goshen Mennonite Meeting House. To listen to the phone in service, please call 1-647-797-0518 followed by pin number 4449284#.