Foell, Brad

Peacefully passed, with his children by his side, at his home in Drayton on Thursday, June 9, 2021 at the age of 61. Dear father of Angie (Jim) of Shelburne, NS, and Kevin (Angelle) of Moorefield. Proud grandpa of Coral, Gage and Austin. Brother of Doug, Bill (Barb), and Jeff (Charlotte). Also lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his parents Carl and Gwen Foell, brother Don, and sister-in-law Lois. Brad’s love of the open road was fulfilled by his accomplished accident free 35 year career as a truck driver. He looked forward to his annual ice fishing trips with his buddies and tinkering in his shop. If he couldn’t fix it, it likely couldn’t be fixed. He was always ready to lend a helping hand, and if he could get you with a prank, he’d do that too. The door was always open for “coffee” time which was filled with many good times, laughs and memories. Cremation will take place. There will be no funeral home visitation. A family graveside service was held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Glen Allan Cemetery.