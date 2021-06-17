Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Foell, Brad

Peacefully passed, with his children by his side, at his home in Drayton on Thursday, June 9, 2021 at the age of 61. Dear father of Angie (Jim) of Shelburne, NS, and Kevin (Angelle) of Moorefield. Proud grandpa of Coral, Gage and Austin. Brother of Doug, Bill (Barb), and Jeff (Charlotte). Also lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews and their families. Predeceased by his parents Carl and Gwen Foell, brother Don, and sister-in-law Lois. Brad’s love of the open road was fulfilled by his accomplished accident free 35 year career as a truck driver. He looked forward to his annual ice fishing trips with his buddies and tinkering in his shop. If he couldn’t fix it, it likely couldn’t be fixed. He was always ready to lend a helping hand, and if he could get you with a prank, he’d do that too. The door was always open for “coffee” time which was filled with many good times, laughs and memories. Cremation will take place. There will be no funeral home visitation. A family graveside service was held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Glen Allan Cemetery.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

Gingrich, Louisa

Gingrich, Louisa Passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Friday, June 11, 2021 at the age of 68.…
June 16, 2021
Read the full story

Schelter, Imelda “Amy”

Schelter, Imelda “Amy” Peacefully passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Freeport Health Centre at the age…
June 7, 2021
Read the full story

Metzger, Tilman

Metzger, Tilman Tilman (Tilly) Metzger passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Nithview Mennonite LTC with…
June 7, 2021
Read the full story

Heintz, Clarence

Heintz, Clarence Passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 at Innisfree House, Kitchener in his 99th year. Beloved…
June 2, 2021
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0