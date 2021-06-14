Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Motorcycles lost control at the intersection of Elgin Street North

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Crime of the Week: June 14, 2021           Case#: 1766

Offence: MVC- Fail to Remain    Date:  May 22, 2021

Location: ELGIN STREET NORTH AND AVENUE ROAD, CAMBRIDGE, ON CANADA

On Monday, May 24, 2021, at approximately 4:50 a.m., police were patrolling the area Elgin Street North and Avenue Road in Cambridge and observed two motorcycles traveling at a high rate of speed.

Police activated their emergency lights in attempts to stop the motorcycles, however, the motorcycles accelerated and lost control at the intersection of Elgin Street North.

Both riders fled the area on foot and remain outstanding. Both motorcycles sustained severe damage and had unauthorized plates attached. The investigation remains ongoing.

Police are appealing to witnesses or individuals with video to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Observer Staff
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0