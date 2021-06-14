Motorcycles lost control at the intersection of Elgin Street North

Crime of the Week: June 14, 2021 Case#: 1766

Offence: MVC- Fail to Remain Date: May 22, 2021

Location: ELGIN STREET NORTH AND AVENUE ROAD, CAMBRIDGE, ON CANADA

On Monday, May 24, 2021, at approximately 4:50 a.m., police were patrolling the area Elgin Street North and Avenue Road in Cambridge and observed two motorcycles traveling at a high rate of speed.

Police activated their emergency lights in attempts to stop the motorcycles, however, the motorcycles accelerated and lost control at the intersection of Elgin Street North.

Both riders fled the area on foot and remain outstanding. Both motorcycles sustained severe damage and had unauthorized plates attached. The investigation remains ongoing.

Police are appealing to witnesses or individuals with video to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

