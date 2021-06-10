No charges for suspect identified for hate-motivated posters

No charges will be laid in connection to a series of what were deemed hate-motivated posters circulated in Waterloo Region, including Wellesley and Wilmot townships and City of Kitchener.

Police say the posters included racial and hate-motivated messaging.

After an investigation by members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s General Investigations Unit, Equity, Inclusion and Diversity Unit, Hate Crime Unit, and Forensic Identification Unit, an individual was identified as the subject responsible for the posters discovered on May 27.

After consultation with the Crown’s Office, it was determined that there was no reasonable prospect of conviction in the court process. As such, no criminal charges will be laid, police said in a release.

“The Waterloo Regional Police Service recognizes the harm that hate-motivated messaging, such as these posters, has caused the community.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of everyone in Waterloo Region and denounce all forms of hate and racism.”

JUNE 2

3:30 PM | Perth County OPP along with Perth County Paramedic Services and Perth East Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle collision on Perth Line 34, west of Shakespeare in the Township of Perth East. There were no serious injuries identified as a result of this collision. A 20-year-old New Hamburg woman was charged with ‘careless driving.’ The driver was issued a provincial offences notice.

JUNE 4

10:26 AM | Waterloo Regional Police carried out a traffic stop on Evening Star Lane in Conestogo involving a suspended driver.

12:16 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a theft report. The complainant advised that on June 1 at 8 p.m., two pickup trucks were seen on their property on Lobsinger Line in Wellesley Township. There was no forced entry, but catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles within the compound. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

JUNE 5

1:42 AM | Police responded to a Dolman Street, Breslau address for a report of a broken window that deemed to be likely the result of improper operation.

2:28 PM | Police responded to the area of Moser Young Road and Lobsinger Line in Wellesley Township for a collision. The driver of a Dodge Caravan was travelling south on Lobsinger Line when it failed to yield to through traffic and struck a Honda Accord that was travelling east on Moser Young Road. Minor injuries were sustained as a result of the collision. Both vehicles sustained severe damage. As a result of the collision, a 21-year-old Cambridge man was charged with two Highway Traffic Act offences: ‘fail to yield to traffic on through highway’ and ‘driver fail to surrender licence.’

11:30 PM | Perth County OPP responded to a single-vehicle collision in the area of Perth Road 119 in the Township of Perth East. After speaking with the driver, police carried out a roadside screening test. As a result, a 20-year-old Waterloo resident was charged with ‘careless driving,’ ‘novice driver- B.A.C above zero’ and ‘class G1 licence holder- unaccompanied by qualified driver.’ A three day driver’s licence suspension was issued to the driver.

JUNE 7

3:00 AM | A 20-year-old Kitchener man was charged with ‘race motor vehicle’ after Perth County OPP stopped a on the Perth Line 34 after it was found to be travelling in excess of 130km/h in an 80km/h limit zone. A seven-day driving suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment were initiated as per statute. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford at a later date to answer to the charges.

An injured cyclist lays on a gurney as first responders tend to him Tuesday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Line 86 and Middlebrook Road east of Elmira. [Alex Filipe]