Metzger, Tilman

Tilman (Tilly) Metzger passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Nithview Mennonite LTC with his wife of 53 years, Karen at his side. Loving father of Tim and Jenn, Sandra Davey, and the late Michael (2002); and grandfather of Alex and Ben. Tilman is also survived by Lorne (Flo), Eileen (Phares Martin) and brother-in-law Orton Gingrich. Will also be missed by Karen’s siblings Arlene Martin, Ardith (Marvin 2008) Frey, Marg and Ron Martin, Murray and Ingrid Bauman. Remembered fondly by Metzger and Bauman nieces and nephews for his many stories of misadventures when he was younger. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Catherine (Martin), step-mother Amanda (Bowman), siblings Minerva Martin, Elvina Gingrich, Elmeda, Leonard, and Susannah, sister-in-law Florence, and brother-in-law Harvey. Tilman was always a farm boy, born on the 3rd of Peel, then living on the Metzger home farm east of Heidelberg until his mother died. He then lived with Stan and Alice Metzger until he married Karen in June 1968. They lived on a farm near Wagners Corner before purchasing eight acres near St. Clements. Tilman always raised some livestock, first pigs then cattle. He finished stocker cattle to be prime beef that would end up in fine restaurants. Over the years he worked for Hoffman Feeds, Ross Shantz and was a trusted cattle broker at B&M Stockers and Feeders for many years. He could accurately judge cattle’s weight by sight and had a calculator in his head. Tilman took great pride and joy in his large vegetable gardens and flowers, especially his rows of lilies. He loved showing them off to visitors, and if you were lucky to be there at the right time would send home fresh produce with you. Many years were spent camping with his family and later grandsons at Green Acre Park and the Pinery Provincial Park. Many campfires and much popcorn were enjoyed. He will be greatly missed especially the person he was before Mixed Dementia robbed him and his family and friends of the man he was. A family funeral service took place at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. Private interment followed in Hawkesville Cemetery. In Tilman’s memory, memorial donations to Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington or Nithview Home Auxiliary would be appreciated, and may be made through the funeral home.