Lidz for Kidz campaign provides free bike helmets

Coinciding with Canada’s brain injury awareness month, the Brain Injury Association of Waterloo-Wellington (BIAWW) plans to give away more than 1,200 bicycle helmets over the month of June.

“It’s just a small token that helps them stay safe,” explained ​​Lynda Abshoff, executive director for the BIAWW.

With $25,000 secured in funding from their sponsors and donations, BIAWW kicked off their month-long ‘Lidz on Kidz’ initiative in Elmira with 80 helmets ready for the children and families who’ve pre-registered online. Before the month is through, BIAWW will set up their tents and helmets at five more locations in the surrounding region, including Kitchener, Waterloo, Mount Forest, Cambridge and Guelph.

Excited kids and families lined up in their cars in the Woolwich Community Services parking lot June 3 to receive their free helmet. With helmets not being viewed as an essential item, this may be the first time kids can get their hands on a new helmet since the lockdowns began.

“Because this is COVID, helmets may not be a necessity, and so [the children] are very appreciative of the fact that they have a brand new helmet,” said Abshoff.

One thankful child was 11-year-old Aliya Stoutenburg who handpicked her helmet for its design.

“I like the Canada flag on it,” said Stoutenburg.

Those who missed out on the Elmira ‘Lidz on Kidz’ drive still have five more chances to get a brand new helmet. Families interested are asked to sign up through the BIAWW ‘Lidz on Kidz’ website.