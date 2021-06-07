Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Waterloo Regional Police Investigate Hate Motivated Crime

Crime of the Week: June 7, 2021           Case#: 1765

Offence: Hate Crime    Date:  May 22, 2021

Location: SIEBERT AVENUE NORTH, KITCHENER, ON CANADA

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after receiving reports of a hate-motivated crime that occurred in Kitchener.

On May 22, 2021, at approximately 5 a.m., officers responded to the area of Siebert Avenue after rocks were thrown through windows of two residences.

Attached to the rocks were Anti-Asian messages that were threatening and offensive.

No one was physically injured as a result of the incident.

Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s General Detectives and Equity, Inclusion and Diversity Unit are investigating.

Author
Observer Staff
