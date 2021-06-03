Stroh, Marie Eileen
Passed away peacefully on Monday, May 31, 2021 at the Freeport Campus of Grand River Hospital at the age of 59. Marie leaves behind her loving siblings Miriam (Mike) Mcelligott of Texas, Richard Stroh of St. Jacobs, and Ron Stroh (Ann Treusch) of Elmira. She will also be missed by her nephew Ryan (Angela) McCall Stroh and their children Gia and Lane; and her nephew Reed McCall Stroh. Predeceased by her parents Earl and Eileen Stroh. After many health challenges, Marie is in a better place. She will be missed by all who loved her. A private graveside service will take place on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Elmira. A video will be available on Marie’s tribute page on the funeral home website following the service. Donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.