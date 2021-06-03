Sauder, Selinda
Peacefully on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Grand River Hospital, Selinda (Bauman) Sauder of Waterloo, age 57 years, wife of Harvey Sauder. Mother of Mark of Breslau, Erma, Mervin, Martha, and Edna all at home. Daughter-in-law of Ivan Sauder of Waterloo. Sister of Minerva (Aaron) Brubacher, Amsey (Nancy) Bauman of Gladstone, MB, Salome of Waterloo, Orvie (Naomi) Bauman of Wroxeter, Noah (Mary) Bauman of Holyrood, Alvin (Selinda) Bauman of Gladstone, MB, Enos (Louisa) Bauman of Fisher Branch, MB, and sister-in-law of Elam (Rebecca) Sauder of Teeswater, Allen (Hannah) Sauder, Nancy Sauder of Waterloo, Lucinda (Alvin) Martin of Gladstone, MB, Edwin (Velina) Sauder of Waterloo. Predeceased by her parents Norman and Maryann Bauman and mother-in-law Melinda Sauder. A drive by visitation took place at the home of Harvey Sauder, 1175 New Jerusalem Road from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, May 31, 2021, and from 1-5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Burial and funeral service was held at Winterbourne Mennonite Church on Wednesday June 2, 2021 by invitation.