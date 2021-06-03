Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Sauder, Selinda

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Sauder, Selinda

Peacefully on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Grand River Hospital, Selinda (Bauman) Sauder of Waterloo, age 57 years, wife of Harvey Sauder. Mother of Mark of Breslau, Erma, Mervin, Martha, and Edna all at home. Daughter-in-law of Ivan Sauder of Waterloo. Sister of Minerva (Aaron) Brubacher, Amsey (Nancy) Bauman of Gladstone, MB, Salome of Waterloo, Orvie (Naomi) Bauman of Wroxeter, Noah (Mary) Bauman of Holyrood, Alvin (Selinda) Bauman of Gladstone, MB, Enos (Louisa) Bauman of Fisher Branch, MB, and sister-in-law of Elam (Rebecca) Sauder of Teeswater, Allen (Hannah) Sauder, Nancy Sauder of Waterloo, Lucinda (Alvin) Martin of Gladstone, MB, Edwin (Velina) Sauder of Waterloo. Predeceased by her parents Norman and Maryann Bauman and mother-in-law Melinda Sauder. A drive by visitation took place at the home of Harvey Sauder, 1175 New Jerusalem Road from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, May 31, 2021, and from 1-5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Burial and funeral service was held at Winterbourne Mennonite Church on Wednesday June 2, 2021 by invitation.

Dreisinger Funeral Home

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

Heintz, Clarence

Heintz, Clarence Passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 at Innisfree House, Kitchener in his 99th year. Beloved…
June 2, 2021
Read the full story

Lewis, Lucy

Lewis, Lucy The full and complete realization of a beautiful and wonderful life came to be on May…
June 2, 2021
Read the full story

Martin, Eileen

Martin, Eileen It is with great sadness that the family of Eileen (Gingrich) Martin announces her passing on…
June 2, 2021
Read the full story

McDougall, H. Neil

McDougall, H. Neil Peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Heritage House, St. Jacobs at the…
June 2, 2021
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0