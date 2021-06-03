Musselman, Mary (Cressman)
Peacefully passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Marshall Musselman (2012). Dear mother of David (Kathleen) of Langton, ON, James (Peggy) of Alberta, Wayne (Wendy) of Kitchener, Paul (Bianca) of Elmira, Larry (Mary Scroggins) of Kitchener. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Kimberly Musselman, Mary Lynn (Caleb) Hia, Brett (Jamie) Musselman, Dana (Spencer) Wood; Sarah (Jared) Freeman, Jenn (Rufus) John, Brian Pinnell (Sylvia Si), Brad (Leah) Musselman; Larissa Musselman, Nicole Musselman; and her great-grandchildren Sara, Edwin, Chloe, Paxton, Joelle, Kaliyah, Jace and Audrey. Sister of Violet Martin of Floradale and sister-in-law of Janice Cressman of St. Jacobs. Predeceased by her parents Eden M. and Laura (Dettwiler) Cressman, brother Calvin Cressman, sister Naomi (Milt) Shoemaker, and brother-in-law Lloyd Martin. Mary was a devoted mother and grandmother and was a pillar of her family, as well as a faithful longtime member of St. Jacobs Mennonite Church. Visitation was held from 2-5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A private funeral service took place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 and was livestreamed to Mary’s tribute page on the funeral home website. Family interment in St. Jacobs Mennonite Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation – Regional Cardiac Care Centre or St. Jacobs Mennonite Church would be appreciated.