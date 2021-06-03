Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Musselman, Mary (Cressman)

Peacefully passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Marshall Musselman (2012). Dear mother of David (Kathleen) of Langton, ON, James (Peggy) of Alberta, Wayne (Wendy) of Kitchener, Paul (Bianca) of Elmira, Larry (Mary Scroggins) of Kitchener. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Kimberly Musselman, Mary Lynn (Caleb) Hia, Brett (Jamie) Musselman, Dana (Spencer) Wood; Sarah (Jared) Freeman, Jenn (Rufus) John, Brian Pinnell (Sylvia Si), Brad (Leah) Musselman; Larissa Musselman, Nicole Musselman; and her great-grandchildren Sara, Edwin, Chloe, Paxton, Joelle, Kaliyah, Jace and Audrey. Sister of Violet Martin of Floradale and sister-in-law of Janice Cressman of St. Jacobs. Predeceased by her parents Eden M. and Laura (Dettwiler) Cressman, brother Calvin Cressman, sister Naomi (Milt) Shoemaker, and brother-in-law Lloyd Martin. Mary was a devoted mother and grandmother and was a pillar of her family, as well as a faithful longtime member of St. Jacobs Mennonite Church. Visitation was held from 2-5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. A private funeral service took place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 and was livestreamed to Mary’s tribute page on the funeral home website. Family interment in St. Jacobs Mennonite Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation – Regional Cardiac Care Centre or St. Jacobs Mennonite Church would be appreciated.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

Sauder, Selinda

Sauder, Selinda Peacefully on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Grand River Hospital, Selinda (Bauman) Sauder of Waterloo, age…
June 2, 2021
Read the full story

Stroh, Marie Eileen

Stroh, Marie Eileen Passed away peacefully on Monday, May 31, 2021 at the Freeport Campus of Grand River…
June 2, 2021
Read the full story

Martin, Urias L.

Martin, Urias L. Passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 in St. Jacobs, at the age of 77.…
June 2, 2021
Read the full story

Clemmer, Mary (Gingrich)

Clemmer, Mary (Gingrich) Peacefully passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at…
May 19, 2021
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0