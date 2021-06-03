Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

McDougall, H. Neil

Peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Heritage House, St. Jacobs at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Noreen (Scott) McDougall (May 26, 2011). Dear father of David McDougall (Sue Kinsella) of Guelph, Mary Lynn (Bob) Goodwin of Waterloo and Leah McDougall of Elmira. Also lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Kaitlyn McDougall (Steven Dunn), Jennifer (Brian) Smith, Sean (Justine) Goodwin, Melissa (Ben) Roth, and his 7 great-grandchildren. Brother and brother-in-law of Heather Sayles, Marie McDougall, Wilma Culp, Sherry McDougall. Predeceased by his parents Hugh and Marie (Longman) McDougall, brothers Colin, Bob and Rod McDougall, sisters Florence (Bob) Reed, Ruth (Bob) Celeri, Harry (Grace) Scott, Iva (Harold) Davis and Murray Culp. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. To register your attendance, please call the funeral home at 519-669-2207. Masks are mandatory; please remain in your vehicle until an attendant invites you in. A livestreamed funeral service will take place on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. and can be viewed on Neil’s tribute page of the funeral home website. Interment will follow at Elora Cemetery. In Neil’s memory donations to the Lung Association or David Suzuki Foundation would
be appreciated.

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
close

You need a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local stories with the Observer This Week, every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe.We don’t spam but may send you promotional messages! Read our privacy policy for more info. Unsubscribe anytime.

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Cassandra Merlihan
Cassandra is a graphic designer for the Woolwich Observer
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Read the full story

Musselman, Mary (Cressman)

Musselman, Mary (Cressman) Peacefully passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Grand River Hospital at the age…
June 2, 2021
Read the full story

Sauder, Selinda

Sauder, Selinda Peacefully on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Grand River Hospital, Selinda (Bauman) Sauder of Waterloo, age…
June 2, 2021
Read the full story

Stroh, Marie Eileen

Stroh, Marie Eileen Passed away peacefully on Monday, May 31, 2021 at the Freeport Campus of Grand River…
June 2, 2021
Read the full story

Martin, Urias L.

Martin, Urias L. Passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 in St. Jacobs, at the age of 77.…
June 2, 2021
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0