McDougall, H. Neil
Peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Heritage House, St. Jacobs at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Noreen (Scott) McDougall (May 26, 2011). Dear father of David McDougall (Sue Kinsella) of Guelph, Mary Lynn (Bob) Goodwin of Waterloo and Leah McDougall of Elmira. Also lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Kaitlyn McDougall (Steven Dunn), Jennifer (Brian) Smith, Sean (Justine) Goodwin, Melissa (Ben) Roth, and his 7 great-grandchildren. Brother and brother-in-law of Heather Sayles, Marie McDougall, Wilma Culp, Sherry McDougall. Predeceased by his parents Hugh and Marie (Longman) McDougall, brothers Colin, Bob and Rod McDougall, sisters Florence (Bob) Reed, Ruth (Bob) Celeri, Harry (Grace) Scott, Iva (Harold) Davis and Murray Culp. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira. To register your attendance, please call the funeral home at 519-669-2207. Masks are mandatory; please remain in your vehicle until an attendant invites you in. A livestreamed funeral service will take place on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. and can be viewed on Neil’s tribute page of the funeral home website. Interment will follow at Elora Cemetery. In Neil’s memory donations to the Lung Association or David Suzuki Foundation would
be appreciated.