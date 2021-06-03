Martin, Urias L.
Passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 in St. Jacobs, at the age of 77. Husband of Selinda (Gingrich) Martin for 53 years. Brother-in-law of Amsey and MaryAnn Gingrich, Louisa (Mrs. Amsey Brubacher), Ellen (Mrs. Clayton Bearinger) and Lorene Gingrich. Predeceased by his parents Ezra and Maryann (Lichty) Martin, brother-in-law Melvin Gingrich, and two brothers and one sister in infancy. A drive past visitation took place on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 1 – 5 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. at the residence of Adam Weber, 1125 Lobsinger Line, RR 1, Waterloo. Burial and drive-in funeral service took place on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Conestoga Mennonite Cemetery, 1866 Three Bridges Road, St. Jacobs.