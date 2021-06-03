Lewis, Lucy

The full and complete realization of a beautiful and wonderful life came to be on May 27, 2021 with the passing of Lucy Lewis. Her spirit went to join her husband Peter, her parents John James and Mary Elizabeth Hedderson and her brother George Hedderson. Left with loving memories are her siblings Lawrence Hedderson (Clara) of Fleur de Lys, NL, Elizabeth Ford (Phonse Walsh) of Fleur de Lys, NL and Mary Agnes Head (Lawrence Drover) of BaieVerte, NL. She will be remembered as she lived with unlimited love by her children John (Andrea) of Grimsby, ON, Roy (Vicki) of Mississauga, ON, Dennis (Linda) of North Bay, ON, Peter Jr. (Sandra) of Elmira, ON, Cathy Dillabough (Keith) of Mattawa, ON, Rita Thibault (Marc) of Elmira, ON, Laura Lewis-Marche (Wayne) of Elmira, ON and Morris (Amy) of Wetaskiwin, AB. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren: Ken, Kelly, Colin, Pam, Lori, Lee, Jeff, Samantha, Jenelle, Jesse, Deanna, Tyler, Geri-Lynn, Ethan, Geena, Emma, Sophia and Juliet. She will have a lasting legacy with her great-grandchildren: Kaelin, Lucas, Casey, Meghan, Evangeline, Boston, Everett, Max and Mia, and by her large extended family and many friends. She was never critical, always kind; very humble and treated everyone with the same love. Do not only grieve the passing of a beautiful soul, but each time her name is mentioned, think of her with pride and be thankful of the amazing gift she left. At Lucy’s request, cremation has taken place, with interment to follow in BaieVerte, NL at a future date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated, and may be made through the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira.



Lucy’s last journal entry:



“Looking back I wish I knew, just how quickly the children grew. I’d savor each moment day by day, my mistakes I’d cast away. The pay was poor, savings were few, and luxuries were only what others knew. Sacrifices at times were many, rewards on the other hand were plenty. How I miss their laughter and sounds, God I wish they were still around. God keep them safe and watch over them”

– Love you all, Mom and Dad.

