Heintz, Clarence

Passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 at Innisfree House, Kitchener in his 99th year. Beloved husband of the late Eileen (Martin) Heintz (2019). Father of Lois and Stu Weber of Elmira, the late Jim (2014), Sharon and Murray Shantz of Oakville, Ken and Cathy of St. Agatha, Steve Heintz and Benoit Aumais of Montreal, Ruthanne and Mark Ward of Kitchener, Connie Heintz and Janine Smith of Waterdown. Also remembered by his nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Survived by sister Martha Shupe, sisters-in-law, Pearl Heintz, Martha Shantz, Ida Brubacher, Alice Martin, Edith Martin, Marilyn Brubacher and brother-in-law Eugene Shantz. Predeceased by his parents David and Nancy Heintz, siblings Emanuel (Grace), Enoch (Sarah) Martin, Sid (Buelah), Carl Shantz, Mary (Cleon) Brubacher, Ray Shupe, David (Carol), Sally Shantz, Alice (Stan) Metzger, Leonard, Aden (Mildred) Martin, Aden Brubacher, Roy Martin and Howard Martin. Clarence farmed on the 6th of Wallace before moving to Elmira and spent his final two years at Parkwood Suites, Waterloo. He was a faithful member of Zion Mennonite Fellowship, Elmira. Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Dreisinger Funeral Home, 62 Arthur St. S., Elmira with interment to follow in the Elmira Mennonite Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to view the livestreamed service on Clarence’s tribute page of the funeral home website. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Innisfree House or House of Friendship would be appreciated.