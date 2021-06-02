Fire at the roundabout in St.Jacobs

Around 6:45 am Wednesday morning St.Jacobs Fire responded to a call where a tractor-trailer carrying supplies for a grocery store caught fire near the roundabout between St.Jacobs and Elmira. According to Woolwich Township Fire Deputy Chief Dennis Aldous, the road was closed until around 8 am and no injuries were reported. It is believed that the brakes may have overheated, starting the fire.
