Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Fire at the roundabout in St.Jacobs

Around 6:45 am Wednesday morning St.Jacobs Fire responded to a call where a tractor-trailer carrying supplies for a grocery store caught fire near the roundabout between St.Jacobs and Elmira. According to Woolwich Township Fire Deputy Chief  Dennis Aldous, the road was closed until around 8 am and no injuries were reported. It is believed that the brakes may have overheated, starting the fire.

Author
Joe Merlihan
Joe Merlihan is the Publisher of The Observer. He is also co-owns Cathedral Communications Inc.
