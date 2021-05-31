Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
Help
Follow

You want a little more local in your inbox.

The last seven days of local community news delivered to your inbox. Stay caught up on the latest local reporting with The Observer This Week. Every Thursday.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send promotional messages. Please read our privacy policy.

Fire at a residence on Sheldon Avenue North

Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Crime of the Week: May 31, 2021           Case#: 1764

Offence: Arson    Date:  March 14, 2021

Location: SHELDON AVENUE NORTH, KITCHENER, ON CANADA

Waterloo Region, Ontario – On March 14, 2021, at approximately 6 a.m., Waterloo Regional Police and Kitchener Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence on Sheldon Avenue North in Kitchener. The fire caused damage to a shed and the outside of the building. The damage is estimated to be between $25,000 to $50,000. No one was injured as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and is deemed suspicious.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0

A little more local for your inbox.

Seven days. One newsletter. Local reporting about people and places you
won't find anywhere else. Stay caught up with The Observer This Week.

Enter your email to subscribe. Unsubscribe anytime. We may send you promotional messages.
Please read our privacy policy.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Share 0
Author
Observer Staff
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Related Posts
Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0