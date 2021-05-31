Crime of the Week: May 31, 2021 Case#: 1764

Offence: Arson Date: March 14, 2021

Location: SHELDON AVENUE NORTH, KITCHENER, ON CANADA

Waterloo Region, Ontario – On March 14, 2021, at approximately 6 a.m., Waterloo Regional Police and Kitchener Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence on Sheldon Avenue North in Kitchener. The fire caused damage to a shed and the outside of the building. The damage is estimated to be between $25,000 to $50,000. No one was injured as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and is deemed suspicious.

