Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
These fluffy pancakes will make you flip!

Pancakes are a blank canvas, so bring out your inner artist. You can work your magic at the table with maple syrup, honey, confectioners' sugar, fresh fruit and/or softened butter. Or you can cook your artistry right into the pancakes by adding chocolate chips, chopped nuts, shredded coconut, sliced bananas or raspberries instead of the blueberries. Use 1 tablespoon of add-ins per pancake. Have fun and try your own combinations!

These fluffy pancakes will make you flip!
These fluffy pancakes will make you flip!

Recipe by America’s Test Kitchen
Servingsservings

Pancakes are a blank canvas, so bring out your inner artist. You can work your magic at the table with maple syrup, honey, confectioners’ sugar, fresh fruit and/or softened butter. Or you can cook your artistry right into the pancakes by adding chocolate chips, chopped nuts, shredded coconut, sliced bananas or raspberries instead of the blueberries. Use 1 tablespoon of add-ins per pancake. Have fun and try your own combinations!

Ingredients

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour

  • 2 tablespoons sugar

  • 2 teaspoons baking powder

  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

  • 1/2 teaspoon salt

  • 3/4 cup milk

  • 1 large egg

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

  • Vegetable oil spray

  • 1/2 cup blueberries

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In a small bowl, whisk milk, egg, oil and vanilla until well combined.
  • Add the milk mixture to the flour mixture and stir gently with a rubber spatula until just combined (batter should remain lumpy). Let the batter sit for 10 minutes before cooking.
  • Spray a 12-inch nonstick skillet with vegetable oil spray and heat over medium heat until hot, about 1 minute.
  • Using a 1/4-cup dry measuring cup, portion batter into the pan in three places. Sprinkle each pancake with 1 tablespoon of blueberries. Cook until the bubbles on the surface begin to pop, 2 to 3 minutes.
  • Use a spatula to flip the pancakes and cook until golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer the pancakes to a plate. Repeat with the remaining batter in two more batches. Turn off the heat. Serve.
