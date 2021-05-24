Woolwich & Wellesley Township's Local Community Newspaper | Elmira, Ontario, Canada
WRPS responded to a report of a break and enter in Waterloo

Crime of the Week: May 24, 2021           Case#: 1763

Offence: Break and Enter     Date:  April 27, 2021

Location: LEXINGTON ROAD, WATERLOO, ON CANADA

Waterloo Region, Ontario – On April 27, 2021, at approximately 9 a.m., Waterloo Regional Police responded to the area of Lexington Road in Waterloo for a report of a break and enter.

Reports indicate that at approximately 12 a.m., two unknown suspects forced entry into two businesses and stole merchandise. The suspects caused approximately $50,000 in damage.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest in this incident or any other serious crime.  You won’t be asked to identify yourself, or testify in court.

Leave a tip with Crime Stoppers in one of three convenient ways:

CRIME STOPPERS, MAKING YOUR STREETS SAFER ONE CALL AT A TIME

Author
Observer Staff
