Police warn of potential Bitcoin scam after resident falls victim

Having received a report of a fraud involving a Bitcoin scam, Waterloo Regional Police are warning residents to be vigilant.

The victim advised that they received a phone call from someone who stated that they were a police officer and their social insurance number (SIN) had been used in a black market crime. The victim was also told that they would face serious criminal charges if they did not do what they were instructed to.

The victim was told that all of the money from their bank accounts was going to be taken because of the black market crime, and to protect their money, they would need to withdraw all of it.

The victim was instructed to attend a bank and withdraw their money from their account. Further, the fraudsters told the victim not to speak with anyone, and they would remain on the phone with the victim while they completed the withdrawal.

After the victim had completed the transaction, they were instructed to deposit the money into a Bitcoin ATM, and the victim would receive their money the next day by cheque.

The victim later realized that they had fallen victim to a scam.

Members of the public are advised to be cautious when it comes to Bitcoin-related requests. Accredited businesses, government and law enforcement agencies will not:

call you and ask for personal information while threatening to arrest you if you do not comply;

negotiate payments over the phone; or

accept Bitcoin as payment.

If you have been a victim of a scam and suffered a financial loss, please report the incident online at www.wrps.on.ca/onlinereporting or call our non-emergency number at 519-570-9777.

If you received one of these calls/messages but did not experience a financial loss, please contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or visit www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

MAY 12

2:30 AM | A Wellington County OPP officer was monitoring traffic and conducting radar on Highway 6 north of Wellington Road 17 in Mapleton Township. The officer observed a passenger vehicle travelling northbound at a speed that appeared to be well above the posted 80 km/h speed limit. The vehicle was locked on radar in excess of 155 km/h. As a result, a 30-year-old Grand Valley man was charged with ‘stunt driving-excessive speed.’ The defendant is scheduled to appear in Guelph at the Ontario Court of Justice – Provincial Offences Court on July 28. His vehicle and driver’s licence were seized for a period of seven days as per statute.

MAY 15

12:02 AM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to an address on Sawmill Road in Woolwich Township for reports of a gathering at a residence. Members of the residence were reminded and educated on the current dtay-at-home order. No charges were laid.

5:00 AM | Wellington County OPP responded to a report of an armed robbery at a residence on Sideroad 15 near Wellington Road 19, Centre Wellington Township. Members of the Wellington County Crime Unit, Community Street Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Unit assisted with the investigation. It was reported that three suspects armed with a handgun entered the residence and confronted the occupants. The suspects stole household items including electronics. There were no reported injuries to the victims. With the assistance of Collingwood OPP, the OPP Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit and Tactical and Rescue Unit, four suspects were arrested later the same day in a vehicle near the Town of Stayner. Police executed search warrants resulting in the recovery of stolen property and weapons. A 16-year-old youth from Fergus, a 22-year-old Burlington man,a 40-year-old Barrie man and 27-year-old Mississauga resident face numerous charges.

3:43 PM | Waterloo Regional Police responded to the area of George Street and Church Street East in Elmira for a report of a rear-end collision involving three vehicles. As a result of the collision a 21-year-old male driver from Guelph was charged with ‘suspend drive’ and ‘careless driving.’

MAY 17

4:00 PM | Wellington County OPP reported they’d made an arrest in connection with an April 7 report of a theft from a business located on Wellington Road 8 in Drayton, in which two suspects entered the store and stole some Dewalt product power tools and cordless tool batteries. Later that month, on April 13, Wellington County OPP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Sideroad 10 North in Puslinch Township, where they located an unoccupied vehicle that contained a quantity of drugs believed to be methamphetamines and stolen property. As a result of the investigations, a 34-year-old man and 33-year-old woman, both of Puslinch Township, were charged with numerous offences.

5:00 PM | Waterloo Regional Police received a break and enter report that occurred at a residence on East Tree Drive in Breslau. The complainant advised that sometime between May 3 and 17, an unknown suspect enter their garage and stole property. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

MAY 18

4:47 AM | Police responded to a location on Queen Street in Wilmot Township regarding an alarm at a business. Upon arrival, police determined that the store had been entered through the front door. Unknown suspects forced entry to the business and stole merchandise. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.